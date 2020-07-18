Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $9.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

