Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,657,000 after buying an additional 266,076 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,483,000 after buying an additional 472,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after buying an additional 2,541,612 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

