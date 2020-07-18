Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ILPT. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,503,000 after buying an additional 361,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,164,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 296,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 825,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

