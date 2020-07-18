Independent Research Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Independent Research set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.71 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 1 year high of €70.38 ($79.08).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

