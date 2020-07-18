Independent Research Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €82.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.93 ($86.43).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €94.85 ($106.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.67. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 12 month high of €92.90 ($104.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.17.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.