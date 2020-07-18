Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein Sells 766 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $104.11 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

