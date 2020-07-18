Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Sells C$14,740.00 in Stock

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Edward John Kelly sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$14,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,294.04.

Edward John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Edward John Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Edward John Kelly sold 21,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$14,490.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Edward John Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$31,200.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Edward John Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$15,600.00.

Inca One Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Inca One Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

