Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.88.

TSE:IMO opened at C$22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

