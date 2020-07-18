Imperial Capital Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($9.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.07). Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

