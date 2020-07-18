Imperial Capital Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $12.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective boosted by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

