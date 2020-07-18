Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,656 ($20.38) to GBX 1,593 ($19.60) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,420 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,635.92. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.002554 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

