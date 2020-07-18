Imax’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.51. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Imax’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Imax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Imax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Imax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

