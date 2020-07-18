Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,375,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

