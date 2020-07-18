Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market capitalization of $105,698.40 and approximately $87.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,214.84 or 1.00543819 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006106 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,326,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,551 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

