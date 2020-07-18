Ignis Price Tops $0.0233 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Ignis has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Indodax. Ignis has a market cap of $17.70 million and $603,068.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01883709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Indodax, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbit, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

