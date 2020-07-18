iExec RLC Price Hits $1.77 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 99.4% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $142.04 million and approximately $34.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00019356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01883709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

