IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 0.2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.97, approximately 1,450 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products include are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets.

