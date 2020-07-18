Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $188.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Icon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.