Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

