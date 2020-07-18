Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBST. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ibstock to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 212 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230.57 ($2.84).

IBST opened at GBX 171.70 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $703.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

