HyperCash Market Capitalization Hits $56.98 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $56.98 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00013919 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, TOPBTC, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01895984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,696,476 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.