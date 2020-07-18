Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $404.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

