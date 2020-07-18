Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

HUM opened at $404.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 22.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 381.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

