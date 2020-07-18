Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.32.

HBM opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

