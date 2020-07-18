Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 165.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

