Howard Capital Management Sells 76 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

