Howard Capital Management Purchases Shares of 8,929 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Howard Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

