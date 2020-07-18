Howard Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

