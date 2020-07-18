Howard Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howard Capital Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

