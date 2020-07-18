Howard Capital Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,446.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,363.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

