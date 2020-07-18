Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.