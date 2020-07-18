Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

