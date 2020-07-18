Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.70 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), approximately 15,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 70,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.80).

HSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.