Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 20th

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

