Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

