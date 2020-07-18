Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 79,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 40.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.