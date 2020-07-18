Homology Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,181% compared to the average volume of 205 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $690.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.04. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.