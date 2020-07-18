Homeserve’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Homeserve to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homeserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.61) on Wednesday. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin purchased 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,328 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £209,306.08 ($257,575.78). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,798 shares of company stock worth $20,975,423.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

