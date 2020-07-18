Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

