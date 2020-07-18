Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

