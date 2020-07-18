Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

