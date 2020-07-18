Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.