Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.28. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

