Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

