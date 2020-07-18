Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $15.73. Home Bancshares shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 1,065,000 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Home Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

