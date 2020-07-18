Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

