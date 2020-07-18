Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 244 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

