Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.