Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

