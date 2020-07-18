Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

